Castletown N.S. raise their first Green Flag!

It was a proud moment for Castletown N.S., St Johnston, when they raised their first green flag on Wednesday last. The ceremony was due to take place in May but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this was not possible.

The Green School co-ordinator in Castletown N.S, Miss Arlyne Kilpatrick, received an e-mail from An Taisce in May to inform her that the application was successful and they had been awarded their first green flag on the theme of ‘Litter and Waste’.

The school community, in particular the Green School Committee, were delighted to receive the wonderful news that the application was successful.

Celebrations were restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the bad weather, but it didn’t dampen their spirits in raising their first Green Flag!

The pupils and staff dressed up in green for the occasion. The Green School committee gave a speech and the Green fFag was raised. The senior room sang a song that they learned called ‘Good Garbage’ and the children were treated to green jelly and ice-cream!

Green Schools is Ireland’s leading environmental management and education programme for schools promoting long-term, whole-school action for the environment. It is a student-led programme with involvement from the wider community. The programme is operated and co-ordinated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce (FEE member for Ireland).

