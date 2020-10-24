2020 Virtu-Allingham Festival will be webcast online in November

The 2020 Virtu-Allingham Festival will be webcast online on November 5, 6 and 7, including an interview with actor, Adrian Dunbar, poetry and flash fiction awards, and the Francis Harvey play Farewell to Every White Cascade.

A schedule of the free festival webcasts, with links to the events, will be found on the Allingham website: www.allinghamfestival.com

The 2020 Virtu-Allingham Festival is sponsored by Donegal County Council and Donegal ETB.