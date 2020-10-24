2020 Virtu-Allingham Festival will be webcast online in November

Contact
Adrian Dunbar
The 2020 Virtu-Allingham Festival will be webcast online on November 5, 6 and 7, including an interview with actor, Adrian Dunbar, poetry and flash fiction awards, and the Francis Harvey play Farewell to Every White Cascade.
A schedule of the free festival webcasts, with links to the events, will be found on the Allingham website: www.allinghamfestival.com
The 2020 Virtu-Allingham Festival is sponsored by Donegal County Council and Donegal ETB.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.