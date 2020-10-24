Get ready Donegal National Lottery players - Lotto bonanza tonight with €1million guaranteed must be won special raffle draw

The National Lottery has confirmed that it will be adding an additional €1 million into the guaranteed to be won, Lotto Plus Raffle prize pot for Saturday’s Lotto draw - which is on top of the estimated €5.5 million Lotto jackpot already on offer.

By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1 million, the National Lottery predicts that each winner of Saturday’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw will receive between €8,000 - €12,500.

It has been a bumper year so far for Lotto players in Ireland with over €106 million won in prizes. In 2020, a total of 16 new millionaires have been made through Lotto and Lotto Plus games while ten separate jackpot winners have claimed over €49 million between them.

The biggest Lotto jackpot win of 2020 was over €9.7 million which was claimed by a Kerry family after they purchased their lucky ticket in Killarney, Co Kerry last April.

There was no winner of last Wednesday night’s €4.8 million Lotto jackpot which means tonight's Saturday’s (October 24) Lotto jackpot which has been rolling since Wednesday, September 23 is now heading for a life-changing €5.5 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson has encouraged all Lotto players hoping to scoop tonight’s €5.5 million estimated jackpot and a share of the guaranteed to be won €1 million Lotto Raffle prize to continue to adhere to Government guidelines when purchasing a ticket.

“We regularly run similar promotional draws for our Lotto game and it always generates huge excitement amongst our players. Given the Government restrictions currently in place, we are calling on our players to continue to heed the public health advice and practise social and physical distancing if they are shopping in their local store.

"Players who are unable to get to their local store can play all of their favourite National Lottery games online at www.lottery.ie or by using the National Lottery app.”

The spokesperson added: “While excitement continues to grow for the rolling Lotto jackpot which heads for €5.5 million this weekend, the guaranteed to be won €1 million Raffle prize guarantees some big winners throughout the country this Saturday night. Normally Lotto Plus raffle winners get a guaranteed €500 in every draw, but this Saturday we expect each winner to receive between €8,000 and €12,500 extra, depending on the number of winners.”