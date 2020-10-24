Donegal woman says Covid-19 can’t stop her global ‘Bake Bread For Peace’ initiative

Glenties woman Breezy Kelly is busy preparing for what looks set to be another successful International Bake Bread For Peace Day today, Saturday October 24th.

Since Breezy first came up with the idea for an International Bake Bread for Peace Day back in 2014, the initiative has found its way to El Salvador, Venezuela, Taiwan, the US and throughout Europe.

She says there’s particularly high interest these year something she attributes to people possibly having more time and being more reflective due to the challenges of Covid-19.

“It’s exciting to see it spreading like this. People are hungry for meaning and connection. Bake Bread for Peace is such a simple concept and something that can bring great joy to individuals and families, something that unites people at home and abroad, something they can be part of without having to sign up for anything.

"There’s so much trouble in the world right now, and we need things to unite us in simple and tangible ways and this offering seems to appeal to many people” she says.

Breezy believes that the tradition of baking bread is something that all races, religions, and cultures have in common and for the past few years she has been trailblazing a new global movement that encourages people to take time out with friends, family, and neighbours to ‘bake bread for peace’.

“Baking bread is one of the most fundamental, nourishing and inclusive activities at the heart of every culture, a staple for people all over the world. In a time where so many of us feel helpless, here is an activity, a statement that we can make, a real gesture of peace during these turbulent times”.

Breezy has taken to the road, the air waves and the internet to spread her message of peace far and wide. She has baked bread with young children, families, communities all over Ireland and internationally. Her travels even took her to the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont where she engaged with politicians from all parties.

Breezy is keen to stress that Bake Bread for Peace is not an organisation and that there is no staff, offices or fundraising involved.

“It is simply an idea that is being shared around the world and people are free to develop it in whatever way - they can” she says.

“No matter what our nationality, our religion or politics, no matter what the size of our bank accounts, we all eat Bread in some shape form or fashion. Bread is a language common to all people.”

Everyone is invited to join in and share their stories and you can follow the the ‘Bake Bread for Peace’ movement on facebook or online at: https://bakebreadforpeace.weebly.com/