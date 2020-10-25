Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal businesses encouraged to apply for Irish Business Design Challenge

Competition launched to recognise micro, small and medium Irish businesses

Donegal businesses encouraged to apply for Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Irish Business Design Challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched the Irish Business Design Challenge and businesses from Donegal are encouraged to apply.

IBDC has been launched in partnership with the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, the Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland and offers an overall prize fund of €50,000.

The Deadline for applications/entries for the IBDC competition has now been extended to Friday November 13 with micro, small and medium Irish businesses (MSMEs) across all sectors encouraged to apply.

The DCCI want to hear from local businesses, who are invited to share the challenges they are experiencing as a result of Covid-19 and the solutions they have designed to resolve and adapt to the current environment.

The aim of the challenge is to recognise the resilience and innovation of MSMEs in a year which has proven to be challenging for businesses as a result of Covid-19.

The competition will profile a selection of businesses over a number of weeks, during which an expert panel of judges and members of the public will have the chance to vote for their ‘hero business’. Dearbhail McDonald, Author and Broadcaster will chair the expert judging panel.

The Irish Business Design Challenge is open to three categories of business including micro (1 – 10 employees), small (11 – 50 employees) and medium sized (51 - 250 employees).

There is an overall prize fund in excess of €50,000, with a €15,000 first prize for the winner of each category and €2,000 for the runner-up in each category.

For further information on the Irish Business Design Challenge or to apply for the competition please visit www.ibdc.awardstage.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie