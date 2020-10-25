Donegal businesses encouraged to apply for Irish Business Design Challenge

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched the Irish Business Design Challenge and businesses from Donegal are encouraged to apply.

IBDC has been launched in partnership with the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, the Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland and offers an overall prize fund of €50,000.

The Deadline for applications/entries for the IBDC competition has now been extended to Friday November 13 with micro, small and medium Irish businesses (MSMEs) across all sectors encouraged to apply.

The DCCI want to hear from local businesses, who are invited to share the challenges they are experiencing as a result of Covid-19 and the solutions they have designed to resolve and adapt to the current environment.

The aim of the challenge is to recognise the resilience and innovation of MSMEs in a year which has proven to be challenging for businesses as a result of Covid-19.

The competition will profile a selection of businesses over a number of weeks, during which an expert panel of judges and members of the public will have the chance to vote for their ‘hero business’. Dearbhail McDonald, Author and Broadcaster will chair the expert judging panel.

The Irish Business Design Challenge is open to three categories of business including micro (1 – 10 employees), small (11 – 50 employees) and medium sized (51 - 250 employees).

There is an overall prize fund in excess of €50,000, with a €15,000 first prize for the winner of each category and €2,000 for the runner-up in each category.

For further information on the Irish Business Design Challenge or to apply for the competition please visit www.ibdc.awardstage.com