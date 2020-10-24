Finn to the rescue at spooky Donegal school

As Halloween draws closer there are all sorts of spooky goings on, particularly near our national schools. Teachers and members of the public have reported seeing ghosts and all sorts of little creatures in and around the playground.

Garda Brenda Healy was on traffic duty outside of a very scary St. Mary's School at Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar yesterday, Friday, when thankfully an extra pair of hands showed up!

Lots of spooky looking little boys and girls had been seen hanging around the school so Garda Healy was glad of the back up thanks to young Finn Murray - doesn't he look great?

Photo taken from the Facebook page of St Mary's Stranorlar