Official virtual launch of #BuyDonegalWeekend on Wednesday

Contact
The official virtual launch of #BuyDonegalWeekend which will take place this coming Wednesday October 28 at 10am.
The event will feature keynote speaker Gillian Maxwell, who brought the brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen to Ireland.
She will share her story of entrepreneurship, challenges and success. She will also talk about lessons learned from scaling up as well as a conversation around the importance of consumer insights for businesses in Donegal.
The team at Donegal County Council will also speak about the campaign and its importance, particularly in the current climate, to support businesses across Donegal.
#BuyDonegalWeekend will take place from November 6-8, traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season and provides an opportunity to buy that special gift for a loved one and give that something extra special from a Donegal business.
This year of course will be different where most will have to change their buying habits from in-store to online shopping.
There are a wide and diverse range of businesses involved, from food and drink producers, craft and designers, retailers and many more.
The response to #BuyDonegalWeekend from businesses, media and the public has been positive with the campaign video alone receiving several thousand views through social media, since launch last week.
Taking part in the campaign is easy, simply buy a product or service from a Donegal business during November 6-8 and post a picture of your purchase to social media with the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend.
This will also help to encourage others to do so.
For a full list of participating businesses and special offers visit buydonegal.com and start your shopping list!
You can register for the launch webinar at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MqeG9GzDR_idjF3cQlRh1w
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Mark Russell of Finn Harps scores his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Finn Harps at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sport
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.