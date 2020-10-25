Official virtual launch of #BuyDonegalWeekend on Wednesday

The official virtual launch of #BuyDonegalWeekend which will take place this coming Wednesday October 28 at 10am.

The event will feature keynote speaker Gillian Maxwell, who brought the brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen to Ireland.

She will share her story of entrepreneurship, challenges and success. She will also talk about lessons learned from scaling up as well as a conversation around the importance of consumer insights for businesses in Donegal.

The team at Donegal County Council will also speak about the campaign and its importance, particularly in the current climate, to support businesses across Donegal.

#BuyDonegalWeekend will take place from November 6-8, traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season and provides an opportunity to buy that special gift for a loved one and give that something extra special from a Donegal business.

This year of course will be different where most will have to change their buying habits from in-store to online shopping.

There are a wide and diverse range of businesses involved, from food and drink producers, craft and designers, retailers and many more.

The response to #BuyDonegalWeekend from businesses, media and the public has been positive with the campaign video alone receiving several thousand views through social media, since launch last week.

Taking part in the campaign is easy, simply buy a product or service from a Donegal business during November 6-8 and post a picture of your purchase to social media with the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend.

This will also help to encourage others to do so.

For a full list of participating businesses and special offers visit buydonegal.com and start your shopping list!

You can register for the launch webinar at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MqeG9GzDR_idjF3cQlRh1w