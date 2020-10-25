Donegal businesses urged to check new Brexit Readiness Checker

Donegal businesses will be interested to learn of a new online Enterprise Ireland Brexit Readiness Checker to help businesses get ready for the UK’s departure at the end of the year.

The Brexit Readiness Checker provides businesses with a quick and accessible way to check their readiness and gives guidance on what steps they need to take now, based on their own unique circumstances.

To use the tool, companies answer questions on how prepared they are across a range of topics including customs procedures, finance and currency management, movement of people, data regulations and strategic sourcing. Following completion of the form online, companies receive an individual report which provides advice and targeted resources within minutes.

According to Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar who launched it today (Sunday, October 25) he knew how tough this year has been for business and this feels like yet another burden.

"However, Brexit becomes a reality in fewer than 70 days. Now is the time to act and get ready and this Brexit Readiness Checker is designed to make it easier for businesses to see what needs to be done.

“Regardless of what happens between now and then, there will be significant changes to doing business with the UK. By answering a set of questions, business owners will get a report based on their own unique set of circumstances which will show them exactly what they need to do to get ready. We hope this helps during what is an exceptionally difficult time.”

A survey of 600 Irish companies carried out by Enterprise Ireland in September indicated that businesses feel less prepared for Brexit than they did in August.

This reduced state of readiness appears to be linked to greater uncertainty about what companies need to do to prepare for Brexit – nearly one in four (23%) companies are unsure about the steps they need to take to prepare.

This tool will give businesses an individualised report telling them exactly what they need to do to help them get ready.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy T.D. added they are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that businesses and citizens are as ready as they can be for the end of transition.

"However, time is of the essence for Irish companies to become Brexit ready, in order to curtail and mitigate against market turbulence. The Brexit Readiness Checker is intended to guide businesses to the supports available and I encourage businesses to take this opportunity to assess their readiness.”

With less than 10 weeks to January 1, Enterprise Ireland is urging every company that trades with, from or through the UK, to take the necessary steps to ensure they are Ready for Brexit.

Giles O’Neill, manager of the Brexit Unit with Enterprise Ireland said the Brexit Readiness Checker produces an individual report within minutes for each company.

"The report provides resources and information from a range of state agencies with practical advice on what businesses need to do. The countdown to January 1 is very real.

"This is not a time to panic, it is a time to act and the Readiness Checker provides practical, concise information that will allow every business to do that.”

Uncertainty around the outcome of EU-UK negotiations remains the main barrier to preparedness for companies. Approximately 82% of respondents indicated that this was hampering their efforts to prepare for their top area of focus, up sharply from 74% in August.

Giles O’Neill continued: “The Brexit Readiness Checker enables businesses to stay on top of a number of crucial things that will be necessary irrespective of what type of Brexit deal is struck. We would encourage every business to visit our PrepareforBrexit.com website to put themselves in a position of strength going forward.”

Michelle Walsh, M&M Walshe Ltd said the Brexit Readiness Checker was an excellent way to test their company’s preparedness for Brexit.

"The online tool was intuitive and easy to follow. While the questions were thorough, it didn’t take long to complete and to receive the report highlighting key action areas for us to focus on”.

Businesses should log in now at: https://www.prepareforbrexit.com/brexitreadinesschecker/