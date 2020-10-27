Contact

Major success for town in Donegal in all-island Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards 2020

Happy days for Carndonagh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Carndonagh was announced as the winner of its population category in this year’s Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards 2020, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of €10,000.

The Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards – previously known as the National Enterprise Town Awards - bring business and community groups together to support local recovery and rebuilding. 

The initiative was fast-tracked to provide funding to winning towns in early October and directly assist their Covid-19 recovery.

The Cork town of Kinsale is the overall winner and Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town for 2020, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of €50,000. Tallaght in County Dublin won the Rising Star award and a €20,000 prize.

Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland for Donegal said, “The enterprising spirit and ‘can-do’ attitude of our communities has always been strong but this is no ordinary year. COVID-19 poses a huge challenge to our physical, mental and financial wellbeing. Communities across the island of Ireland have impressed us with their sense of partnership, passion and ambition. The Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards are positive proof that communities and businesses can and will overcome this challenge and I’m proud that we at Bank of Ireland can support them. ”

To find out more about all of this year’s Begin Together Awards prize winners visit https://businessbanking. bankofireland.com/campaigns/ begin-together-awards/

Photo above:  Pictured receiving their trophy after Carndonagh’s success in the all-island Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards 2020 are Louise McDermott, Carndonagh Branch Manager; Davin Doherty, Secretary Carndonagh Traders Association; Barry Gallagher,  Head of Bank of Ireland, Donegal; Deirdre Bradley, Chairperson Carndonagh Traders Association;  Jimmy Stafford, Head of Operations & Enterprise Manager BOI; and Elaine McColgan, Treasurer Carndonagh Traders Association. Photo: Clive Wasson

