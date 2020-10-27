Contact

Donegal restauranteur's incredible act of kindness is a shining light in these dark times

"Please don’t let you or your kids go to sleep on an empty stomach"

La Fiesta

La Fiesta Restaurant's kind offer has touched the heart's of its loyal Donegal customers

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

The owners of La Fiesta Restaurant have extended an offer of support to anyone struggling to feed their families as a result of Level 5 restrictions.

Martin Hernandez took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to say: “We are now eight months into this pandemic and the country has been put into recession. If anyone is not working, not getting paid, has had their hours cut and runs out of food or times are just too tough, please don’t let you or your kids go to sleep on an empty stomach. 

“Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send us a private message. We will do what we can to help. It may simply be a case of dropping off a meal to your door.

Just know that we are here if you need us.”

The popular restaurant had been offering outdoor dining at its premises at Merchant Court just off the Diamond, Donegal Town. But they have now had to move to take away only.

Mr Hernandez closed his Facebook post with the uplifting message: “Take care of yourselves and let's look forward to the good times that are ahead. We will get there!”

Their kind offer of help has been met with much positive feedback from their loyal customers, with Facebook comments including:

“Aw guys, what a beautiful gesture, you’re always willing to lend a hand.”

“Really thoughtful and generous of you. Stay safe you all.”

“Fair play to ye Martin and Felipe, a great gesture.”

“This is why we love you guys ... the best hearts.”

“To someone out there this will be a god sent, thank you for being so kind.”

“What a kind thing to do. You guys are heroes. Stay safe.”

