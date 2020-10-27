Donegal man to face trial for murder of young mother

A man accused of the murder of Donegal mother-of-two Jasmine McMonagle will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court next year.

Richard Burke (28) of Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal, is charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle at her Killygordon home on January 4, 2019.

Ms McMonagle (28), an aspiring actress and model, was a mother to two daughters, aged one and seven, and was found dead at her home on January 4, 2019.

Mr Burke, who has been granted free legal aid, was given a trial date of July 5, 2021, by Mr Justice Michael White.