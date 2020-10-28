NATIONAL: Two children among three dead bodies found at Dublin home

Contact
BREAKING: Two children among three dead bodies found at Dublin home
Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a residential property in South Dublin.
Three bodies have been discovered at the scene.
Gardaí have confirmed two of those bodies are children, the third is that of a woman.
The scene has been preserved and an investigation is underway.
