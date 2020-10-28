Donegal minister welcomes proposed better working conditions for school secretaries and caretakers  

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue has welcomed news that school secretaries and caretakers on low pay with no job security are to have their conditions of employment regularised.

A new preliminary agreement reached at the Workplace Relations Commission on Tuesday will see more than 1,000 school secretaries and caretakers receive better working conditions if agreement is reached between all sides.

He said: “This is excellent news for school secretaries and caretakers who are an integral and important part of each school community. This year the education sector has been tested but the work of school secretaries and caretakers has been invaluable to each school community.

“This is positive progress that has been reached at the WRC and I would like to commend my colleague Minister Norma Foley for her continued work on this dispute. The dispute centres on a two-tier pay system for school secretaries and caretakers, but it is positive to see the open dialogue between all parties now on this now and we must continue to do so in the months ahead.

“We value the contributions of school secretaries and caretakers in their roles and helping to support teaching staff during these difficult times,” he said.