Donegal hit by power cuts and stormy conditions continue across the county

Contact
Hundreds of Donegal homes and businesses without power
More than 300 homes and businesses are without power in Donegal this evening as blustery winds continue across the county.
ESB Networks have crews in the Milford area working to restore power. It had been estimated that supply would be restored by 5pm but many premises are still without electricity.
As the windy weather continues, people are advised to be aware of the risk of fallen lines.
Anyone who wishes to report damaged powered lines or a fault in their area can call 1850 372 999.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.