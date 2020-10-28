Donegal hit by power cuts and stormy conditions continue across the county

More than 300 homes and businesses are without power in Donegal this evening as blustery winds continue across the county.

ESB Networks have crews in the Milford area working to restore power. It had been estimated that supply would be restored by 5pm but many premises are still without electricity.

As the windy weather continues, people are advised to be aware of the risk of fallen lines.

Anyone who wishes to report damaged powered lines or a fault in their area can call 1850 372 999.