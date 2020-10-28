Donegal Covid-19 latest: 20 new Covid-19 cases reported

There has been an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal in this evening's daily bulletin from the Department of Health.

The latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that that have been 20 new cases, up from seven the previous day, but down from 51 and 53 in the previous 48 hour period.

The new figures refer to the situation in the county in the 24 hours up to midnight last night, October 27.

Donegal now ranks ninth in the incidence rate per 100,000 people on 312.8. The national average is 299 per 100k of the population.

County Cavan still has the highest incidence on 811.3 but recorded just 12 daily cases. Monaghan has also dropped to eight in the county incidence rate of 322.5.

The number of new cases in Donegal over the last 14 day period stood at 498.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,896 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 27th October the HPSC has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 59,434 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

309 are men / 364 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.