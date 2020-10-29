Snap up stunning wedding dresses at bargain prices while supporting Donegal Women's Centre

Contact
Stunning wedding dresses for sale in Donegal charity shop
Two very different but equally stunning wedding dresses have come up for sale in a Donegal charity shop.
Both dresses are available from the Circle Of Friends shop located next to Donegal Women's Centre in Letterkenny.
They are on sale at €150 each with all proceeds going to Donegal Women's Centre.
How lovely it would be to know that on your own special day, you are supporting those who use the services of Donegal Women's Centre.
The shop owners are of course adhering to Level 5 restrictions. Anyone who would like to enquire about these beautiful dresses can contact them via the Circle of Friends Facebook page, by calling (074) 912 4985 or by emailing donegalwomenscentre@gmail.com
