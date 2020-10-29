Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Cast a vote for your favourite Donegal based Leader-funded project

“The LEADER-Programme is having a transformative impact in rural communities"

Cast a vote for your favourite Donegal based Leader-funded project

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The National Rural Network (NRN) is calling on people in Donegal to vote for their favourite local LEADER- funded projects as part of a national campaign celebrating the impact of the LEADER programme (2014-2020).  

Since its inception in 1991, the EU’s LEADER-programme has provided grants to rural Ireland to support economic and social development through community-led local initiatives. Funded through Ireland’s Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020, the current LEADER Programme budget provides €250 million in financial grant aid to support rural communities.  

As part of the NRN LEADER Impact Campaign, entrants were asked to submit a short video detailing the impact(s) of their LEADER project. Three LEADER-funded projects from Co Donegal are featured and these include Donegal Railway Heritage Centre who used the funding to publish three books and restore a unique locomotive; The Wild Atlantic Camp, a key tourism facility in the Northwest, expanded their facilities; and the Malin Head Community Centre have received LEADER funding to install a new kitchen and LED lighting in the centre which is the hub of the community. 

The public are now invited to vote for their favourite projects on the National Rural Network’s website (www.nationalruralnetwork.ie) until Monday, November 23. 

The project with the most votes in each category will be showcased nationally and internationally by the NRN. The winners will also each receive a One for All Gift Voucher to the value of €200. 

Commenting on the NRN LEADER Impact Campaign, Seamus Boland, Director of the NRN said: “The LEADER-Programme is having a transformative impact in rural communities across Ireland. This campaign celebrates some of the many success stories from the current programme. We encourage the public to engage with these stories, and we hope that they will inspire other communities to go on a similar journey.” 

Voting closes on Monday, November 23 at 6pm. For more information or to browse the entries visit www. nationalruralnetwork.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie