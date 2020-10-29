Cast a vote for your favourite Donegal based Leader-funded project

The National Rural Network (NRN) is calling on people in Donegal to vote for their favourite local LEADER- funded projects as part of a national campaign celebrating the impact of the LEADER programme (2014-2020).

Since its inception in 1991, the EU’s LEADER-programme has provided grants to rural Ireland to support economic and social development through community-led local initiatives. Funded through Ireland’s Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020, the current LEADER Programme budget provides €250 million in financial grant aid to support rural communities.

As part of the NRN LEADER Impact Campaign, entrants were asked to submit a short video detailing the impact(s) of their LEADER project. Three LEADER-funded projects from Co Donegal are featured and these include Donegal Railway Heritage Centre who used the funding to publish three books and restore a unique locomotive; The Wild Atlantic Camp, a key tourism facility in the Northwest, expanded their facilities; and the Malin Head Community Centre have received LEADER funding to install a new kitchen and LED lighting in the centre which is the hub of the community.

The public are now invited to vote for their favourite projects on the National Rural Network’s website (www.nationalruralnetwork.ie) until Monday, November 23.

The project with the most votes in each category will be showcased nationally and internationally by the NRN. The winners will also each receive a One for All Gift Voucher to the value of €200.

Commenting on the NRN LEADER Impact Campaign, Seamus Boland, Director of the NRN said: “The LEADER-Programme is having a transformative impact in rural communities across Ireland. This campaign celebrates some of the many success stories from the current programme. We encourage the public to engage with these stories, and we hope that they will inspire other communities to go on a similar journey.”

Voting closes on Monday, November 23 at 6pm. For more information or to browse the entries visit www. nationalruralnetwork.ie.