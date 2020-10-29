WARNING: Donegal shoppers warned of undeclared allergens in leading Mayonnaise

Contact
Shoppers warned of undeclared allergens
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSA) has issued a Food Allergen Alert in respect of Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise.
The batch in question contains two undeclared allergens - egg and mustard.
This alert applies to:
Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonaise 680g / 710ml
Batch number: 0070191
Best before date: 01-01-2021
It is being recalled because the batch contains egg and mustard and the ingredients are not labelled in English.
In an alert released on Thursday, the FSAI said: "This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of egg and mustard."
