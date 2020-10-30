SUSI issues final call for student grant applications

SUSI, the national student grant awarding authority, is issuing a final call to students from Donegal who wish to apply for a student grant for the current 2020-21 academic year.

Online applications will close on Thursday next, November 5.

Eleanor Murphy, Communications and Customer Services Manager at SUSI advises students take action as soon as possible.

“Online applications for student grants in academic year 2020-21 close at midnight on November 5.

"Be sure to complete your application online at susi.ie and submit it to SUSI for assessment before this date. If you have started an application but have not yet completed it, please do so before the closing date. You will have received an e-mail from SUSI in recent weeks prompting you to complete your application.

"As of Tuesday last, October 27, SUSI has received over 99,000 applications and has finalised over 93,000. Of those 93,000, over 76,000 have been awarded funding and over 17,000 have been cancelled or refused.

"I urge students awaiting finalisation of their applications to submit any documents that have been requested by SUSI as soon as possible so that SUSI can complete the processing of their applications.

"As of October 30, (Today), over 55,000 students will have received their first maintenance grant payment for 2020-21 and SUSI is continuing to pay weekly to ensure that as many students as possible receive those much needed first grant payments,” said Ms Murphy.