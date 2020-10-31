Donegal road projects delayed by Irish Water works

Contact
Cllr Gerry Crawford
Four National Road projects in the Stranorlar Municipal District have been deferred or otherwise delayed to some extent during the course of the past three years pending installation of various works by Irish Water.
This was the information received by Cllr Gerry Crawford at the last meeting of Donegal County Council when he queried the council about the delays.
These are: N15 Coneyburrow Pavement; N15 Castlefin; N15 Ballybofey to Stranorlar and N13 McClay’s Corner to Kilross.
A number of Non-National Road projects have also been affected in the same area: Carrickshandrum; Creamery Road; Carrickmagrath; Dreenan to Edenmore and Crossroads to Dromore Bridge in Stranorlar have been impacted in the Stranorlar Municipal District.
A number of Non-National Road projects have also been affected in the Inishowen Municipal District namely: Straid Road Clonmany; Cahir O' Doherty Aveenue, Buncrana; Aileach Road, Buncrana; Railway Road Buncrana; Cockhill Road (R) Buncrana; Bridgend Bonemaine Road.
Only one road has been affected in the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District: L1392/2 Moss Road between Milford and Rathmullan.
