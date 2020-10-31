Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Storm Aiden leaves up to 6,700 customers without power in Donegal

ESB crews working to restore power to homes and businesses

Storm Aiden

ESB crews are attempting to restore power to homes and businesses

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Homes and businesses right across the county have been left without power as the full effects of Storm Aiden hit Donegal.

From early on Saturday, ESB crews have been responding to reports of outages all around Donegal.

As of Saturday afternoon, up to 6,700 customers are without power in Donegal.

Inishowen is badly hit with power outages right across the peninsula.

Customers have also been hit in areas around Gaoth Dobhair, Dungloe, Dongal  Town, Kilcar and Glenties.

ESB are advising customers of the following faults and estimated time for power to be restored:


KILCAR: 118 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 3.15pm.

GLENTIES: 323 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 4.15pm.

DONEGAL TOWN: 2,022 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 4.15pm.

DERRYBEG: 1,633 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 3.15pm

CARNDONAGH - BUNCRANA AREAS: Over 2,000 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored -  4.45pm (although that might be earlier in different areas of the peninsula).

DUNGLOE: 1,042 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 5.15pm.


The county has been hit by heavy wind since early on Saturday morning, with conditions worsening in some areas as the day has gone on.

Yesterday, Met Éireann escalated the wind warning that was in place for County Donegal from status yellow to orange. 

The storm has now been named – Storm Aiden - and will bring with it strong southwest to west winds which will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie