Storm Aiden leaves up to 6,700 customers without power in Donegal

Homes and businesses right across the county have been left without power as the full effects of Storm Aiden hit Donegal.

From early on Saturday, ESB crews have been responding to reports of outages all around Donegal.

As of Saturday afternoon, up to 6,700 customers are without power in Donegal.

Inishowen is badly hit with power outages right across the peninsula.

Customers have also been hit in areas around Gaoth Dobhair, Dungloe, Dongal Town, Kilcar and Glenties.

ESB are advising customers of the following faults and estimated time for power to be restored:



KILCAR: 118 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 3.15pm.

GLENTIES: 323 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 4.15pm.

DONEGAL TOWN: 2,022 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 4.15pm.

DERRYBEG: 1,633 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 3.15pm

CARNDONAGH - BUNCRANA AREAS: Over 2,000 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 4.45pm (although that might be earlier in different areas of the peninsula).

DUNGLOE: 1,042 customers without power. Estimated time for power to be restored - 5.15pm.



The county has been hit by heavy wind since early on Saturday morning, with conditions worsening in some areas as the day has gone on.

Yesterday, Met Éireann escalated the wind warning that was in place for County Donegal from status yellow to orange.

The storm has now been named – Storm Aiden - and will bring with it strong southwest to west winds which will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.