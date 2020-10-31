East Donegal anti-flood measures revealed

Details of all low cost flooding measures and similar type works being undertaken by Donegal County Council to alleviate flooding in east Donegal were outlined to Cllr Patrick McGowan when he raised the matter at the last full meeting of the council in Letterkenny.

He was told by the acting director of roads and transportation, Brendan O'Donnell that their roads section office in Stranorlar have undertaken or are undertaking the following low cost flooding measures and similar type works in the Stranorlar Municipal District this year which would cost €185,948:L-5274 Rosie Glen, Ardagh €11,000; R-236 Taughboyne to Junction of Hillhead Road €13,414; R-236 At Deveneys beside Transallagh €7,000; L-2444 Ballindrait to Rossgier €10,000; L-1264 Cross Roads, Ardagh €14,000; L-2324-3 Carnowen €12,500; L-2884-1 Carn Road €12,500; L-6344-1 Fearn Road €10,000; L-6224-1 Hillhead Road €7,000; L-2524-1 Clonarrell Road €10,000; L-2534-3 Liscooley-Newmills Road (Back Road) €8,500; Various Repair gullies/covers/Knock-Cross Roads €9,044; L-1074-5 Letterkenny Road, Convoy €18,589; L-3024-2 Listack Road €15,000; L-1074-4 Calhame Road €5,000; L-6714-1 Legland to Breen €5,000; L-2764-1 Curraghamone Road €8,000; L-2744-2 Creggan Road €3,000; L-6893-1 Moneen Road €3,000; L-6793-1 Commirk Road €3,401.

He added the roads office had also secured Geo App funding for three flood locations on the N15 listed below: N15 roadside drain and manhole at Carricknamanna, Killygordon €12,750; N15 drainage west of Liscooey roadside drain and manhole €7,000; N15 roadside drain and manhole east of Temple Tool Hire €4,000.

Mr O'Donnell also revealed that roads secured funding under OPW minor works 2020 in relation to flooding at McGee’s Liscooley for a flood assessment and that works at L-2193-1 Ballybofey-Welchtown flood works under the Climate Change Adaptation programme, consisting of raising the road level to reduce frequency of flooding and at R-264 Ballindrait flood works to repair flood damage to drainage system, footpath and carriageway after the 2019 August flood are underway.

He added the roads office carry out programmed annual works on national and regional road outlets as well as on various local roads.