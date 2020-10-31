Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

East Donegal anti-flood measures revealed

East Donegal anti-flood measures revealed

How the centre of Castlefin looked during a recent flooding incident

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Details of all low cost flooding measures and similar type works being undertaken by Donegal County Council to alleviate flooding in east Donegal were outlined to Cllr Patrick McGowan when he raised the matter at the last full meeting of the council in Letterkenny.

He was told by the acting director of roads and transportation, Brendan O'Donnell that their roads section office in Stranorlar have undertaken or are undertaking the following low cost flooding measures and similar type works in the Stranorlar Municipal District this year which would cost €185,948:L-5274 Rosie Glen, Ardagh €11,000; R-236 Taughboyne to Junction of Hillhead Road €13,414; R-236 At Deveneys beside Transallagh €7,000; L-2444 Ballindrait to Rossgier €10,000; L-1264 Cross Roads, Ardagh €14,000; L-2324-3 Carnowen €12,500; L-2884-1 Carn Road €12,500; L-6344-1 Fearn Road €10,000; L-6224-1 Hillhead Road €7,000; L-2524-1 Clonarrell Road €10,000; L-2534-3 Liscooley-Newmills Road (Back Road) €8,500; Various Repair gullies/covers/Knock-Cross Roads €9,044; L-1074-5 Letterkenny Road, Convoy €18,589; L-3024-2 Listack Road €15,000; L-1074-4 Calhame Road €5,000; L-6714-1 Legland to Breen €5,000; L-2764-1 Curraghamone Road €8,000; L-2744-2 Creggan Road €3,000; L-6893-1 Moneen Road €3,000; L-6793-1 Commirk Road €3,401.
He added the roads office had also secured Geo App funding for three flood locations on the N15 listed below: N15 roadside drain and manhole at Carricknamanna, Killygordon €12,750; N15 drainage west of Liscooey roadside drain and manhole €7,000; N15 roadside drain and manhole east of Temple Tool Hire €4,000.

Mr O'Donnell also revealed that roads secured funding under OPW minor works 2020 in relation to flooding at McGee’s Liscooley for a flood assessment and that works at L-2193-1 Ballybofey-Welchtown flood works under the Climate Change Adaptation programme, consisting of raising the road level to reduce frequency of flooding and at R-264 Ballindrait flood works to repair flood damage to drainage system, footpath and carriageway after the 2019 August flood are underway.

He added the roads office carry out programmed annual works on national and regional road outlets as well as on various local roads.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie