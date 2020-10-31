STORM AIDEN UPDATE: Over 2,600 customers without power tonight in Twin Towns

Almost 3,000 ESB customers are without power tonight as the county experiences the full force of Storm Aiden.

Heavy winds have battered the county throughout the day and at one stage this afternoon, the number of homes and businesses without power totalled around 7,000.

ESB crews have been working in hugely trying conditions to repair faults at a number of locations in Donegal with problems experienced across Inishowe, Dungloe, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, Donegal town and Glenties.

Tonight - at 7.30pm - the worst affected area is around the Twin Towns were 2,674 customers are without power. The ESB say they hope to have power restored by 11pm tonight.

Elsewhere 105 customers in Derrybeg are without power and in Carndonagh, the figure is 15. In both cases, it is estimated that power will be restored by 9pm.