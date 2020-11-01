Weather forecast - Sunday, November 1, 2020

Contact
Scattered showers forecast for Donegal
The weather in Donegal today will be blustery with bright spells and scattered showers to start.
However, cloud will increase through the morning with outbreaks of rain soon spreading from the south to all counties.
The rain will be rather patchy towards the north coast. Southwest winds will remain fresh to strong with gales on the Donegal coast. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees.
Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain, clearing to heavy showers later in the night. Moderate westerly winds, fresh to strong on coasts. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees.
On Monday (November 2) , it will be cool and blustery with widespread showers and the risk of hail and thunder. The showers merging to a longer spell of rain for the afternoon and evening. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in brisk westerly winds, strong on coasts
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.