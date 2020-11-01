Weather forecast - Sunday, November 1, 2020

The weather in Donegal today will be blustery with bright spells and scattered showers to start.

However, cloud will increase through the morning with outbreaks of rain soon spreading from the south to all counties.

The rain will be rather patchy towards the north coast. Southwest winds will remain fresh to strong with gales on the Donegal coast. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees.

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain, clearing to heavy showers later in the night. Moderate westerly winds, fresh to strong on coasts. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees.

On Monday (November 2) , it will be cool and blustery with widespread showers and the risk of hail and thunder. The showers merging to a longer spell of rain for the afternoon and evening. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in brisk westerly winds, strong on coasts