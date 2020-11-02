Accident at entrance to town in Donegal

Reports are coming in of a multiple crash just outside Stranorlar.

It is understood the accident happened on the Letterkenny Road as one leaves the town.

Reports suggest a black jeep has crashed into a wall in front of a houses and that possibly two other cars that have crashed into one another.

"The road is currently blocked off and no one appears to be getting through. It looks like a serious accident," said one resident.

Gardaí, ambulances and fire engines at currently at the scene.