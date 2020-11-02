Accident at entrance to town in Donegal

Contact
The scene of the accidetn on the Letterkenny Road outside Stranorlar
Reports are coming in of a multiple crash just outside Stranorlar.
It is understood the accident happened on the Letterkenny Road as one leaves the town.
Reports suggest a black jeep has crashed into a wall in front of a houses and that possibly two other cars that have crashed into one another.
"The road is currently blocked off and no one appears to be getting through. It looks like a serious accident," said one resident.
Gardaí, ambulances and fire engines at currently at the scene.
