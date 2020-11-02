Rural Donegal schools and community groups awarded almost €300,000 in CLÁR funding

Schools and community groups in Donegal have been awarded a total of €293,362.40 to improve local amenities and carry out safety works.

The six projects are:

Glengad Community Association - to enhance an existing viewing point and outdoor cinema screen - cost €50,000.00

Termon National School - pedestrian crossing, additional parking and drop off points and footpaths cost €45,000.00

Ray Community Group - enhancement of the existing woodland amenity - €35,930.00

Rockfield National School - road safety measures, alterations to existing footpaths and set down area - cost €45,000.00

Churchill Community Development Group CLG - installation of an all weather multi-use space for outdoor events - €44,532.40

Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola - additional car parking facilities, lining and footpath improvements - cost €45,000.00

Coimin National School - footpath and related works - cost €27,900.00

The funding is part of a €4.1 nationwide package funding 115 projects around the country. It focuses on schools and communities in areas that have suffered population decline. A further round of funding for successful applicants under the 'Community Wellbeing Support' strand is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Money granted will support the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas.

The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.

The type of projects which were granted funding include safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and car parking facilities, and projects which help adapt the environs around schools and community facilities to meet the public health requirements arising from Covid-19.

Funding is also being granted to projects for community recreation areas where people can socialise safely outdoors in line with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said: "Since the CLÁR Programme was re-introduced in 2016, it has provided funding to over 1,400 projects under various measures.

“The projects announced today will help to improve safety around schools and community facilities in CLÁR areas and help people to socialise in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

“The CLÁR programme supports rural areas that have suffered high levels of population decline. It is particularly important at this time that we provide people living in those areas with the infrastructure that will help them to stay in touch with each other, within the parameters of the public health guidelines at any given time.”

The Minister said there was a high level of interest in the CLÁR programme this year.

"I am pleased to be able to approve funding for 115 projects around the country under Measures 1 and 2 of the programme," she said. "I know this funding will help to improve the quality of life for people in many rural communities.

"I also hope to make further announcements under Measure 3 of the CLÁR programme shortly.”