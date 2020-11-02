Appeal for information on bike stolen in Donegal

Contact
The bike was stolen in Donegal on Friday evening
A ladies bicycle has been stolen from the Gortahork area.
The theft took place on Friday, October 30 between 9pm and 10pm.
Anyone with information in relation to the theft or the whereabouts of the bike is asked to please contact Milford Gardaí on 074 9153060.
