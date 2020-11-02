Man dies as result of Donegal collision

Contact
The scene of this morning's collision at Admiran, Stranorlar
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two jeeps and one car that occurred at approximately 9.20am this morning Monday, November 2, in Admiran, Stranorlar
The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.
No other injuries to persons was reported.
The road is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí at Ballybofey are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on (074) 913 7740, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
