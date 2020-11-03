Covid-19 small grants scheme: €94,065 approved for 73 Donegal sports clubs

Seventy-three sports clubs in Donegal have been allocated a total of €94,065 under the Covid-19 small grants scheme.

The grants for local clubs allocated by Sport Ireland are between €350 and €500.

The Donegal allocation is part of an €85 million funding package for the sport sector which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said: “The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020. However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges. As such, we are ring-fencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks.”

“Sport has shown itself to be incredibly resilient throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, having made a critical contribution to Irish life with more people being active than ever before. Through exemptions put in place by Government, we have been able to follow high performance and professional athletes and teams, which has provided a welcome lift to the nation. We look forward to working with the sector in the challenging weeks and months ahead, and will continue to provide ongoing support,” he added.

The funding package was announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers.

The full list of Donegal clubs to receive funding is as follows:

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon € 1,500.00

Arranmore Utd € 1,400.00

Ballindrait Badminton Club €1,500.00

Ballyliffin Golf Club € 1,500.00

Ballyraine FC €600.00

Ballyshannon Rugby Club €1,000.00

Buncrana Youth & Community Development €1,500.00

Bundoran GAA GFC €633.36

Carndonagh FC €1,270.00

Carrigart boxing club €1,050.00

CLG an Tearmainn €1,500.00

CLG ARD AN RATHA €1,500.00

CLG Baile na nGalloglach. (Milford GAA) €970.00

CLG Beart €600.00

Clg Dungloe €1,500.00

CLG Ghaoth Dobhair €1,500.00

CLG Na Cealla Beaga €1,500.00

CLG na nDúnaibh €1,500.00

CLG Na Rossa €1,500.00

CLG Naomh Brid €1,400.00

CLG Naomh Muire €1,210.00

CLG Naomh Ultan €1,500.00

Clonmany tug of war €1,500.00

Convoy Arsenal FC €1,500.00

Cumann Rámhaíochta Chloich Cheann Fhaola €1,495.00

Donegal Bay Rowing Club €1,500.00

Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club Search & Recovery €1,500.00

Donegal Town Bastketball Club €1,500.00

Druminderry Community Centre €1,500.00

Dunfanaghy ABC €1,500.00

Dunfanaghy Golf Club €1,500.00

Dungloe Boxing Club €950.00

Dunkineely Celtic FC €1,000.00

Dunree FC €1,500.00

East Donegal Pony Club €1,450.99

Errigal Motor Cycle Club Ltd €550.00

Fanad Gaels €1,500.00

Finn Valley Rugby Club €350.00

Four Masters GAA €1,500.00

Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn/ Letterkenny Gaels GAA €1,450.00

Gleann t-Suili C.L.G (Glenswilly GAA) €1,500.00

Glenfin €1,100.00

Glenree UTD FC €1,300.00

Greencastle Golf Club €1,400.00

Gweedore Golf Club €1,500.00

Iasc na Mara swimming club €1,200.00

Inch island indoor bowling club €1,200.00

Inishowen Riding Club €350.00

Keadue Rovers Football Club €1,300.00

Kildrum Tigers Football Club €1,000.00

Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club €1,500.00

Letterkenny Boxing club €1,000.00

Letterkenny Community Centre CLG €1,500.00

Letterkenny Cricket Club €1,400.00

loughrospoint rowing club €900.00

Marlins Swimming Club Ballyshannon €1,500.00

Milford United €1,500.00

Naomh Colmcille €1,050.71

Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA Club €1,100.00

Raphoe Badminton Club €1,500.00

Raphoe boxing club €1,023.00

Raphoe Hockey Club €1,255.00

Red Hughs GFC €1,250.00

Rossnowlagh Surf Club €700.00

Sean MacCumhaills CLG €1,500.00

South Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club €940.00

St Eunans GAA €1,500.00

St Johnston Cricket Club €150.00

St Mary’s Convoy €1,350.00

St Patrick's Malin Gaa Club / CLG Malainn Naomh Padraig €1,400.00

Swilly Hiking Club €400.00

Tir Chonaill Warriors €1,000.00

Whitestrand United FC €1,500.00