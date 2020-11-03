Donegal road collision victim named

The victim on Monday morning's fatal road accident has been named as Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar.

He died in Letterkenny University Hospital following a three vehicle collision at Admiran, Stranorlar.

The incident which involved two jeeps and one car happened around 9.20am.

Mr Reid was taken to hospital in a critical condition but passed away as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí at Ballybofey are appealing for any witnesses and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on (074) 913 7740, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mr Reid's funeral will leave his home on Thursday morning, November 5, at 10.25 am. for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.