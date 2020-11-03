Donegal road collision victim named

Contact
A bouquet of flowers rests at the scene of yesterday's fatal collision in Stranorlar
The victim on Monday morning's fatal road accident has been named as Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar.
He died in Letterkenny University Hospital following a three vehicle collision at Admiran, Stranorlar.
The incident which involved two jeeps and one car happened around 9.20am.
Mr Reid was taken to hospital in a critical condition but passed away as a result of his injuries.
Gardaí at Ballybofey are appealing for any witnesses and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on (074) 913 7740, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Mr Reid's funeral will leave his home on Thursday morning, November 5, at 10.25 am. for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar
In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Aisling Ní Churraighín, Language Planning Officer for the South-West Donegal Gaeltacht Gleann Cholm Cille, Cill Chartha and Ard an Rátha
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.