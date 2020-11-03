Donegal Library Service will present an exciting programme of online events for children during Science Week.

The festival takes place from November 8 – 15 in venues across Ireland, and this year’s theme is Choosing our Future and focuses on how science can improve our lives in the future, and in the present.

This will explore how science can help us to make positive choices that will impact the environment, our health, and our quality of life”. With the theme in mind, the library service has chosen a programme which is accessible to all primary school children.

Science Week is part of Science Foundation Ireland’s work to promote and celebrate the fascinating world of science. The aim is to encourage school children to engage with science in a fun and interactive way and promote awareness and understanding of the importance and relevance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) to everyday life.

This year, more than ever, children understand how important science is to their world, and during our all-virtual Science Week festival, they can learn about the latest inventions, draw insight from unexpected places, and turn what they learn into effective action, all from the comfort of their own homes and classrooms!.

On Thursday, November 12 at 10 am Lord, Professor and TV personality Robert Winston will discuss his latest book, Inventors: Incredible Stories of the World's Most Ingenious Inventions which looks at the towering achievements of more than 50 inventors in great detail. The stories are as unusual as they are unique. These groundbreaking inventions include the very earliest discoveries to modern-day breakthroughs in science, food, transportation, technology, toys, and more.

Dr Norah Patten, Irish aeronautical engineer and an award winning STEM advocate from Ballina, is part of this year’s festival. On Friday, November 13 at 12 noon, Norah will be reading from her book 'Shooting for the Stars, explaining lots of fun facts about space and what it really takes to become an astronaut.

Norah will also answer your space questions and talk about some of the training she has done to get to space like spacesuit testing and microgravity flights. Winners of this year’s Lego Competition will receive a copy of her book.

"We are all very aware of the public health advice in place at the moment therefore primary schools in Donegal will receive an electronic copy of the brochure, and children and families can find out what’s on for Science Week in Donegal by checking out our website www.donegallibrary.ie, and by following our Facebook and Twitter accounts. We hope that Science Week 2020 will be a wonderfully creative and imaginative celebration of learning," said a spokesperson for the service.