Donegal ETB appoints new principal to Errigal College, Letterkenny

Donegal ETB has appointed Danny McFadden as the new principal of Errigal College in Letterkenny.

Mr McFadden will replace Charlie Cannon who is retiring at the end of December after almost 40years with Donegal ETB, 35 years in Errigal College and eight years as principal in the college.

Errigal College has a long history of providing quality education to the children and young people of Letterkenny, having originally opened in 1914. Today, the school has a broad curriculum and has an extensive provision of subjects at Leaving Certificate.

It also provides Further Education and Training (FET) options through its Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) provision. Planning is continuing to progress on the expansion of the school campus to facilitate 750 students.

Originally from Letterkenny, Danny is a former student of Errigal College. He qualified as a teacher of Business and went onto teach in Errigal College before taking up the position of deputy principal at Deele College, Raphoe, in 2013.

Danny said of his appointment: “I am looking forward to working with the current staff, students, parents/guardians, the local community and Donegal ETB to continue the great success Errigal College has had up to now. I’m also looking forward to the new challenges the role will bring including the development of our new school building and making new connections and acquaintances along the way.”

In congratulating Danny on his appointment, Donegal ETB’s director of schools, Dr Martin Gormley, said: “I’m delighted he has joined the senior ranks of our post-primary management team and I very much look forward to supporting him in his new role. I would also like to pay tribute to the outgoing Principal, Charlie Cannon on his retirement and his significant contribution to the senior management team in Errigal College.”

In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Chief executive, Anne McHugh said: “I very much welcome this appointment to Errigal College. As a former principal of Errigal College myself, I’m delighted to see one of our former students and latterly a staff member now taking up this senior management position - the contribution of our principals to the management of our post-primary provision is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”

Mr McFadden officially takes up his appointment as principal at the end of this calendar year.