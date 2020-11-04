Contact

Man remanded in custody for €400,000 cannabis growhouse in Donegal

The plants were seized from a business park premises

Lithuanian man remanded in custody for charges relating to €400,000 cannabis growhouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody, having been charged in relation to a cannabis growhouse in Donegal Town

Cannabis plants valued at €400,000 were seized at the business park premises in February.

Lithuanian national Algirdas Titlius of 48 Drumbeg, Enniskillen was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday.

Garda Paul McHugh gave evidence of arresting and charging the defendant on Wednesday morning. He said that Titlius made no reply to the charges.

The defendant is charged with allegedly cultivating cannabis without a licence at Donegal Town Business Park, Drumrooske, Donegal Town; possession for sale or supply of cannabis with a market value greater than €13,000; possession of cannabis for sale and supply; and possession of cannabis. The offences took place on February 10, 2020.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien said there was no application for bail.

Inspector Denis Joyce said it was likely to be January before the book of evidence would be ready.

Judge Kevin Kilrane ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison, to appear by video link at Harristown District Court to extend the remand period.

Legal aid was granted in respect of Mr O’Brien.

