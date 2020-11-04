Donegal gardaí appeal to the public to continue to keep an eye out for Cian Langelaan

Contact
Donegal gardaí are asking the public to continue to search for Cian Langelaan, 27, who has been missing from his Falcarragh home for over a month.
The last sighting of Cian was over 5 weeks ago on September 27 in the Hornhead area.
Searches are continuing to place for Cian.
Garda Clare Rafferty said: "We would ask everyone to keep an eye out for him as they go about their daily business and also for landowners across the county to check any outhouses they may have."
If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian, they are asked to call Milford Gardaí on 074 91 53060 or contact any garda station.
