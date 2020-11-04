Letterkenny University Hospital is exceptionally busy today - Wednesday

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital is exceptionally busy
Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this week with an increase in the number of patients presenting who need to be admitted for further treatment and care.
The hospital has also seen an increase in the number of patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms recently and an increase in isolation requirements to prevent the spread of infection.
This has resulted in pressure on bed availability in the hospital. Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital.
A spokesperson for the hospital said: "We are sorry for the distress and inconvenience these delays cause and we know this is very difficult for patients and their families. We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department (ED) only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance. We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.
"We would ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. We know this is very difficult but we need to do this to minimise everybody’s risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.