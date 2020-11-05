Daniel and Majella O’Donnell to launch a brand new directory for community services in north-west Donegal

The North West Child and Family Support Network is set to launch of a brand new directory for community Services in North West Donegal – the first of its kind in the area.

The North West Donegal Community Directory marks a milestone for access to support information in the Donegal area, providing a new level of access to local service information for both members of the public and practitioners.

The Directory covers the North West of Donegal - Derryveagh (from Creeslough to Gortahork); Bunbeg and Derrybeg and the Fintown and Rosses area.

The directory will be officially launched by Daniel and Majella O’Donnell at a digital event on the 11th of November. Other speakers will include, Dr Aisling Gillen, Regional Services Director for Tusla West who has been one of the main drivers in the development of Child and Family Support Networks across Ireland.

The Directory originated from a need to consolidate and simplify the enormous range of information about statutory, community, voluntary, family support and wellbeing services operating in the area. Accessing information about services, knowing where they are, and how to get to them, is a fundamental need when support is sought. Likewise, it is important that service providers are supported in their work by sign-posting their services to practitioners, and other local services and resources.

The Directory covers a wide range of key service categories from preschools to supports for older people. It includes information about HSE services, An Garda Síochána, Schools, Churches, financial supports as well local community organisations and centres such as Men’s and Women’s Groups and walking groups. Counselling Services, Social Prescribing, Family and Youth Support are also referenced in addition to information on Cancer Support services, Autism Support, Addiction Support and Support for Carers.

The North West Child and Family Support Network was established in early 2019 with the support of the Prevention, Partnership and Family Support Department in Tusla. It is one of five similar networks across the county. These networks bring together all Community and Statutory Services in a geographic area who work with children, young people and their families. In each network you have representatives from schools, youth services, health services, family support services, childcare services, Tusla, as well as many of the locally based community groups in the area.

The purpose of the network is to ensure that all members have a good understanding about the services that are available in their area to support all members of the community. One of the main aims of establishing the Networks was to ensure that there is “no wrong door” when someone looks for support and this is achieved through each member’s awareness of the supports that are available from being part of the Network.

It is hoped that hard copies of the Directory will be available through Health Centres and other Community buildings in the coming months. In the meantime virtual copies of the Directory can be downloaded from www.donegalchn.org, or from www.parenthubdonegal.ie, www.dldc.org and www.cypsc.ie Donegal page.