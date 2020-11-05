It will be generally dry today with sunny spells and later tonight there will be some mist in areas across Donegal

It will be generally dry today with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest or variable breezes.

Mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight, cloudiest in the north and northwest with the odd patch of drizzle possible here. Lows generally between -1 to +4C with frost forming under clear skies. Mist and fog patches will develop in light SW or variable breezes.

Tonight

It will be dry tonight and there will be some low cloud or mist. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees, a little lower in any clear spells. Light southeast or variable breezes.