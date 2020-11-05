It will be generally dry today with sunny spells and later tonight there will be some mist in areas across Donegal

Contact
It will be generally dry today with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest or variable breezes.
Mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight, cloudiest in the north and northwest with the odd patch of drizzle possible here. Lows generally between -1 to +4C with frost forming under clear skies. Mist and fog patches will develop in light SW or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/QuEE6Nu37q— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 4, 2020
Tonight
It will be dry tonight and there will be some low cloud or mist. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees, a little lower in any clear spells. Light southeast or variable breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.