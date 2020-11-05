Two Donegal teachers are really going the extra mile to help their special pupils during Covid-19

Two members of staff at Little Angels special school in Letterkenny are giving a whole new meaning to 'going the extra mile.'

Principal Ailbhe Dunne and her colleague Kate are doing a 5K a day for the month of November.

Ms Dunne explains why: "We are a special school in Letterkenny welcoming pupils and their families from every corner of Donegal.

"This year we can't get out as much as usual and we have had to change the way we use our playground. We are hoping to improve on and replace some of our play equipment so that everyone can have fun at playtime!

"Kate suggested that she would like to start a fundraiser for us came up with the idea of 5k a day for LA."

The ladies set up a gofundme page and are appealing to people to support the pupils of Little Angels. They are also encouraging more people to take part.

"We would love if others joined us on this journey walking, running or cycling during the month of November to beat the Covid blues and the dreaded Covid bloat," said Ms Dunne.

Anyone who wishes to find out more or to make a donation can visit the 5KADayForLA gofundme page