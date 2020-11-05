Two Donegal teachers are really going the extra mile to help their special pupils during Covid-19

Contact
Pupils at Little Angels need our support
Two members of staff at Little Angels special school in Letterkenny are giving a whole new meaning to 'going the extra mile.'
Principal Ailbhe Dunne and her colleague Kate are doing a 5K a day for the month of November.
Ms Dunne explains why: "We are a special school in Letterkenny welcoming pupils and their families from every corner of Donegal.
"This year we can't get out as much as usual and we have had to change the way we use our playground. We are hoping to improve on and replace some of our play equipment so that everyone can have fun at playtime!
"Kate suggested that she would like to start a fundraiser for us came up with the idea of 5k a day for LA."
The ladies set up a gofundme page and are appealing to people to support the pupils of Little Angels. They are also encouraging more people to take part.
"We would love if others joined us on this journey walking, running or cycling during the month of November to beat the Covid blues and the dreaded Covid bloat," said Ms Dunne.
Anyone who wishes to find out more or to make a donation can visit the 5KADayForLA gofundme page
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.