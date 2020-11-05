Contact

Donegal records most severe winds in the country during Storm Aiden

The county had some of the worst weather in the country throughout October

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

If people in Donegal are feeling like they have been getting the worst of the weather in recent times, they would be right. 

Met Eireann in its weather alerts ahead of Storm Aiden warned of ‘severe and damaging gusts.’ 

Those of us sitting through the storm in Donegal were acutely aware of the relentless winds through Friday night and well into Saturday. It felt at times like a Status Red warning would have been more appropriate for the county.

According to Met Eireann, the most severe winds during Storm Aiden were recorded at the Malin Head weather station. The strongest gust was 130km/h, while the highest mean wind speed in the country was 93km/h, also recorded at Malin Head.

Over the entire month of October, the north west recorded around 150% of its average monthly rainfall. Two days of gale force winds were recorded, as well as one day at storm force.

Malin Head Weather Station also had the lowest number of sunshine hours throughout October, with only 78.6 hours recorded for the entire month.

Let's hope there is more settled weather on the way.

