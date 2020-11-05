Jail for woman who assaulted another woman with stiletto shoe in Donegal take away

A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to one month in prison for an unprovoked attack using a stiletto shoe as a weapon.

Wednesday’s sitting of Donegal District Court heard that the defendant and a second woman attacked two other women in a disagreement over seats in a take away.

Natasha McDonagh of 6 Orchard Park, Donegal Town pleaded guilty to assaulting Alex Young and causing her harm at Apache Pizza, The Diamond, Donegal Town on August 28, 2019. She also admitted producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

The court heard that Ms Young and another woman went to Apache Pizza to get something to eat after a night out in Donegal Town. They sat down but were told by McDonagh and a second woman that the seats belonged to their partners.

The victims then went up to the counter to get their food. They were approached from behind and hit repeatedly over the head with the stiletto shoes. Ms Young’s head was bleeding, though she did not seek medical attention.

Defence solicitor James Hayes said his client was deeply remorseful for what happened.

“She says that she is ashamed and embarrassed by what happened,” he said. “She has penned a letter to the injured party telling her how sorry she is.”

McDonagh told the court that she was on a rare night out and had a lot to drink, something she would not normally do.

“I am very sorry for what I did,” she said. “I wish it was me and not her that it had happened to.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the normal sentence for such an attack was six months in prison. Given that the defendant had no previous convictions, had expressed remorse and had young children, he imposed a sentence of one month in jail.

Recognisance was set at the defendant’s own bond of €300 cash or €100 nominal with independent surety of €300 cash in the event of an appeal.

An appeal was lodged before the court sitting ended.