Donegal voters advised to check Draft Register of Electors before closing date

Are you registered to vote?
Donegal County Council is reminding anyone who is eligible to vote to check the Draft Register of Electors for 2021/2022.
The Draft Register of Electors is currently open and is available to view until November 25.
Even those who were previously registered are advised to check the register to ensure their details are entered correctly.
Anyone who finds that they are no longer on the register, or who needs to amend their details can do so by downloading the appropriate form.
The Register of Electors will come into force from February 2021.
Those wishing to check the Draft Register of Electors can do so at www.checktheregister.ie
