Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Guests revealed for this week's very special RTÉ Late Late Show

Niall Horan, Diarmuid Gavin, Anna Geary and Kevin Dundon on the guest list

Guests revealed for this week's very special RTE Late Late Show

Guests revealed for this week's very special RTÉ Late Late Show

Reporter:

Reporter

In October, Ryan Tubridy issued an impassioned call-out for local small-to-medium sized Irish businesses to get in touch and be in with a chance to have their company showcased on a very special edition of The Late Late Show. 

This Friday, as Ireland heads into week three of Level 5 lockdown restrictions, The Late Late Show will be dedicated to promoting Irish businesses across various sectors who have had to close their doors and adapt accordingly to survive.

Throughout the show, Irish companies will be showcasing their wares and demonstrating their tenacity and resourcefulness in the face of some of the toughest times in the history of their businesses. The spirit of Irish entrepreneurship will be well and truly on display.

Beyond retail, The Late Late Show will also be highlighting the challenges in the entertainment and music industries.

Singer Niall Horan will speak to Ryan Tudridy about how the music industry has been affected by Covid shutdowns and what measures are being taken to keep it afloat. Deirdre O'Kane, comedian and TV presenter, will discuss changes in the comedy scene, and new challenges she and other Irish entertainers are facing.

Experts in specific fields including Diarmuid Gavin, Anna Geary, Kevin Dundon and Roisin Murphy will showcase some of their favourite businesses from the worlds of outdoor and gardening, sports and fitness, food and beverages, and homeware.

"It takes a lot of guts to start up a business in this country, but it takes even more backbone to keep it alive in the face of a pandemic, and that's what this Friday's Late Late Show is all about," said Ryan Tubridy. 

"We are celebrating the local heroism of people who are making hampers for Christmas, or candles for local shops, people who are suppliers in their towns and villages. These are the unsung warriors who keep Irish towns and villages alive in a way that hasn't been recognised enough. That ends on Friday night. We are going to celebrate them, thank them and hopefully we are going help to keep them afloat in these difficult times.

"Friday night is also meant as a nod of respect to local businesses around the country, and to encourage all of our friends watching to shop local, buy Irish, and keep our friends and neighbours in business," Ryan Tubridy added.

Thousands of companies contacted The Late Late Show ahead of Friday night, and they will all be invited to have their company featured on an upcoming online Late Late Show business directory.

All of this, plus more on The Late Late Show this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie