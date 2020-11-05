Donegal ETB defends plans to erect gates and fence at Gartan facility

The Donegal Education and Training Board has defended its decision to apply for planning permission for the erection of gates and a fence at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.

Over 500 people have signed a petition expressing concern that public access to the popular amenity site will be restricted by the plans by the Donegal Education and Training Board.

Concerns have been expressed the plans will close off the popular site.

The ETB said in a statement that there has been a significant increase in the number of people accessing the grounds for recreational purposes. It said it welcomes the use of the grounds for recreational purposes and has long-term plans to enhance the recreational amenities on the site.

The plans are a response to health and safety concerns that the increase in use has created, the ETB said.

“In order to ensure a separation between recreational users and course participants on the Gartan Estate, Donegal ETB has applied for planning permission to erect a fence and gates around the buildings, equipment stores and slipways that are used by course participants of Gartan OETC,” the ETB said.

“The proposed fence and gates will ensure that recreational users continue to have access through the grounds while protecting Gartan OETC course participants and facilities. This additional security feature will address the health and safety concerns and complement the recreational experience of the outdoors for both recreational users and course participants. It will also enhance child protection measures within the estate grounds.”