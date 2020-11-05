Donegal ETB defends plans to erect gates and fence at Gartan facility

Contact
The Donegal Education and Training Board has applied for planning permission for the erection of gates and a fence at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre
The Donegal Education and Training Board has defended its decision to apply for planning permission for the erection of gates and a fence at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.
Over 500 people have signed a petition expressing concern that public access to the popular amenity site will be restricted by the plans by the Donegal Education and Training Board.
Concerns have been expressed the plans will close off the popular site.
The ETB said in a statement that there has been a significant increase in the number of people accessing the grounds for recreational purposes. It said it welcomes the use of the grounds for recreational purposes and has long-term plans to enhance the recreational amenities on the site.
The plans are a response to health and safety concerns that the increase in use has created, the ETB said.
“In order to ensure a separation between recreational users and course participants on the Gartan Estate, Donegal ETB has applied for planning permission to erect a fence and gates around the buildings, equipment stores and slipways that are used by course participants of Gartan OETC,” the ETB said.
“The proposed fence and gates will ensure that recreational users continue to have access through the grounds while protecting Gartan OETC course participants and facilities. This additional security feature will address the health and safety concerns and complement the recreational experience of the outdoors for both recreational users and course participants. It will also enhance child protection measures within the estate grounds.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Donegal Education and Training Board has applied for planning permission for the erection of gates and a fence at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.