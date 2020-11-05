Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Pregnant woman in direct provision denied hospital appointment, TD claims

Thomas Pringle makes claim in Dáil while calling for an end to direct provision

Return of supertrawlers off Donegal coast raising concerns

Thomas Pringle has asked the taoiseach to grant leave to remain for any frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A pregnant woman in direct provision in Donegal was denied transport to a hospital appointment, a Donegal TD has claimed.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent TD Thomas Pringle said he has been told of an alleged case where a pregnant woman in a direct provision centre in the county tried to get transport to an appointment but was denied.

He was speaking as he called on the taoiseach to provide a timeline for ending direct provision. The TD also asked the taoiseach to grant leave to remain for any frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during leader’s questions, he said there have been many reports in the last 20 years on the need to change the system for applicants in international protection and to end direct provision.

Deputy Pringle said the reports recommended “ending the congregated and segregated accommodation of applicants” and providing “own-door accommodation” through the local authorities within three months of an application. This ran counter to last December’s recommendations from the Interdepartmental Group on Direct Provision, he said.

Deputy Pringle said in August 2020 a report by the Irish Refugee Council showed that the Government were asked that vulnerable people be moved out of cramped direct provision accommodation on March 22.  

“By May 19 of this year, there were 171 clusters of Covid-19 reported in 13 clusters in direct provision settings,” he said.

“By the end of July, the residents of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen were on hunger strike to highlight the inhumane conditions there. It has been reported that there were approximately 1,600 people still in shared bedrooms in August of this year.”

He praised the work of civil society groups and advocates for their work in raising awareness of the conditions in direct provision, such as Recruit Refugees Ireland, Fingal Communities Against Racism, and the Sanctuary Runners project.

“This week, it has been reported that two healthcare workers have been denied leave to remain in Ireland, despite having worked in nursing homes throughout the pandemic.”

Deputy Pringle asked: “Taoiseach, will you immediately grant leave to remain for any frontline workers who have been putting their lives on the line during the Covid-19 pandemic?”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie