Pregnant woman in direct provision denied hospital appointment, TD claims

A pregnant woman in direct provision in Donegal was denied transport to a hospital appointment, a Donegal TD has claimed.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent TD Thomas Pringle said he has been told of an alleged case where a pregnant woman in a direct provision centre in the county tried to get transport to an appointment but was denied.

He was speaking as he called on the taoiseach to provide a timeline for ending direct provision. The TD also asked the taoiseach to grant leave to remain for any frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during leader’s questions, he said there have been many reports in the last 20 years on the need to change the system for applicants in international protection and to end direct provision.

Deputy Pringle said the reports recommended “ending the congregated and segregated accommodation of applicants” and providing “own-door accommodation” through the local authorities within three months of an application. This ran counter to last December’s recommendations from the Interdepartmental Group on Direct Provision, he said.

Deputy Pringle said in August 2020 a report by the Irish Refugee Council showed that the Government were asked that vulnerable people be moved out of cramped direct provision accommodation on March 22.

“By May 19 of this year, there were 171 clusters of Covid-19 reported in 13 clusters in direct provision settings,” he said.

“By the end of July, the residents of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen were on hunger strike to highlight the inhumane conditions there. It has been reported that there were approximately 1,600 people still in shared bedrooms in August of this year.”

He praised the work of civil society groups and advocates for their work in raising awareness of the conditions in direct provision, such as Recruit Refugees Ireland, Fingal Communities Against Racism, and the Sanctuary Runners project.

“This week, it has been reported that two healthcare workers have been denied leave to remain in Ireland, despite having worked in nursing homes throughout the pandemic.”

Deputy Pringle asked: “Taoiseach, will you immediately grant leave to remain for any frontline workers who have been putting their lives on the line during the Covid-19 pandemic?”