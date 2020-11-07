Contact

The skip is back, the search is on for a dog and Fionnuala has decided to take up the flute

Fionnuala McGovern

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .
This day two weeks ago we were closed for business. Where has the time gone? I’m at a few things to keep me busy.
I’ve ordered another skip, ‘Oh no,’ I can hear yee all say. However, this time it doesn’t seem to have caused the same sense of drama as the last one caused. I think the husband must realise the good that can come out of having one. It only arrived on Monday so I haven’t knocked much crack out of it yet.
We are on the lookout for a new dog or pup but are not having much luck. The pounds are saying that they are inundated with people looking for dogs.
Another crazy idea I came up with was to join The DMEP, This is the Donegal Music Education Partnership. You can rent an instrument for a year for €40. In my case I am renting a flute.
I receive a weekly lesson over Skype or Zoom. My first lesson is tonight, so again I'll keep you updated on my progress or lack of it. I’ve already gone on Youtube and had a little look on how to play the flute. It looked easier in my mind.
My uncle Brian plays the flute beautifully so if you are reading this Brian I don't think you will have anything to worry about unless you see me taking it out - outside your shop with my cap on the ground.
I am not expecting too much from myself and have paid up until Christmas. I think by then I will know whether to keep it up or maybe move on to the tin whistle.
The weather has improved from the weekend. We can get out walking again. During this lockdown the children are at school - the homeschooling in our house was a disaster!


