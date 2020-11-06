Contact

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today  

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) continues to be extremely busy today Friday Nov 6th.  

In a statement the Saolta University Health Care Group said that this has resulted in on-going pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to an acute bed in the hospital.

"The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but does so strictly in order of medical priority and apologises for the long wait times. Once again, the hospital reminds the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

"The hospital is again asking that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. We know this is very difficult but it is necessary to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. Patients are reminded to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED.

"Management at LUH regrets the distress and inconvenience these delays cause patients and their families," they said in a statement this afternoon 

 

