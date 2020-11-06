New RTÉ show explores the changing face of families in Ireland

Over half a century, the family structure has changed dramatically with one-in-three families in Ireland now departing from the traditional model.

Donegal families will feature in a new and unique four-part Irish language observational documentary series, ‘An Teach Seo Againne. The show focuses on four single-parent and co-parent households leading up to and during the current pandemic.

Raising children can be highly demanding but it is also regarded as one of the most rewarding roles in life. However, the stakes are much higher for parents that don’t always have another adult at hand to rely on, while grappling a myriad of daily parenting challenges. ‘An Teach Seo Againne’ reflects the changes in family forms and captures the spirit of contemporary life in Ireland.

The series will capture snapshots from school runs to endless baskets of laundry, dancing classes, juggling finances, holding down careers and home-schooling all in the midst of a global pandemic.

Across the four episodes we will meet four diverse families linked by the common thread of raising children outside the nuclear family. The rapport that our parents have with their children will shine through, alongside the support network of grandparents and friends who enrich the lives of the children.

Filmed over the course of a year, the families display the shared traits of strength, determination, grit and ultimately an unwavering devotion to each other. The peaks and troughs of family life will be placed under a microscope and we see how each family emerges from the challenges of parenting during one of the most arduous periods in modern history.

An Teach Seo Againne was funded by Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Fund and was produced by Below the Radar TV for RTÉ and the first episode will air on RTÉ1 Monday, November 9 at 7.30pm

Episode 1, Monday, November 9, 7.30pm, RTÉ 1

In the first episode of ‘An Teach Seo Againne’ we meet Neasa, a busy mother to three energetic young daughters. She juggles her career as a primary school teacher with getting her girls to and from school and their different extra-curricular activities.

We see the family for the first time on a regular, chaotic morning as they prepare for the day ahead. In this programme, the girls spend the weekend with their father while Neasa has time to focus some energy on herself.

We’re introduced to Patricia, mother of two autistic children, who are on a short break in the Donegal Gaeltacht. We also meet Simon whose missing his only daughter as she’s visiting family with her mother in Argentina.

Episode 2, Monday, November 16, 7.30pm, RTÉ 1

In episode two of 'An Teach Seo Againne' we meet Patricia at her home in County Derry which she shares with her two children. Patricia focuses on homework with her children while attempting to limit screen-time during meal breaks. We gain an insight into the mother's determination to cultivate her children's talents and her wishes for them to be confident and self-sufficient in order to be independent in life. Despite her children's challenges and her own battle with loneliness Patricia is upbeat and has a determined resolve to offer the best opportunities in life to her children. Simon and his daughter go for a father daughter mini trip together. We're introduced to Maureen, a single mother of seven children who surprises her daughter at the airport as she arrives home from Australia.

Episode 3, Monday, November 23, 7.30pm, RTÉ 1

In episode three of ‘An Teach Seo Againne’ we’re introduced to Maureen, a single mother of 7 children from the Donegal Gaeltacht. Maureen is a hard-working, devoted mother to her children who are now dispersed throughout the world. Maureen experienced tragedy early in life and this has shaped her outlook on life and motherhood. Maureen’s unfaltering dedication to her children shines through as she nurtures their talents and her youngest son’s passion for Irish dancing. In this episode we’ll discover how the pandemic upset Maureen’s son’s plans to take part in the World Irish Dancing Championships. We’ll find out how Neasa is dealing with home-schooling her daughters and how Simon and Patricia their kids dealt with the lockdown.