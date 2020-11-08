Donegal road will be closed from tomorrow, Monday, to facilitate road works

Contact
To Facilitate the ongoing road improvement works on the Inver Road Scheme, a road closure at the Frosses Road junction with the N56 is coming into effect from Monday, November 9 until Friday, December 11.
Read also: Man arrested following house search in the Rosses area of Donegal
A diversion will be in place and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travelling.
Road to be closed:
R262- Frosses Road at its junction with the N56
Read also: Ballyshannon native lets his feet do the talking as he raises much-needed funds for mental health
Alternative Route :
All normal traffic should be diverted to the Ardaghey - Ardara Road (Diversion route 1) via: N56, LP2863, LP2923, and LP1515.
Larger HGV Traffic shall be diverted to the Ardara-Killybegs road N56 (Diversion route 2).
Local diversion routes can also be used (i.e. the Cranny Road – LP1625, and the Frosses – Drimarone - Ballydevitt road – LP1685 & LP1845) however these diversions are for local light traffic only.
Watch:Great version of Home to Donegal sang beautifully by a very talented local musician
Snow and frost route
Motorists are advised to use Diversion Route 2 via the N56 during periods of snow and frost while the diversion is in place as this route is gritted as part of the Winter Maintenance programme.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Fr John Joe Duffy, one of nine winners in the Halloween bonus draw in Donegal GAA’s Win Your House in Dublin Draw, pictured with his nine draw tickets outside St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.