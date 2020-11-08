Donegal road will be closed from tomorrow, Monday, to facilitate road works

To Facilitate the ongoing road improvement works on the Inver Road Scheme, a road closure at the Frosses Road junction with the N56 is coming into effect from Monday, November 9 until Friday, December 11.

A diversion will be in place and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travelling.

Road to be closed:

R262- Frosses Road at its junction with the N56

Alternative Route :

All normal traffic should be diverted to the Ardaghey - Ardara Road (Diversion route 1) via: N56, LP2863, LP2923, and LP1515.

Larger HGV Traffic shall be diverted to the Ardara-Killybegs road N56 (Diversion route 2).

Local diversion routes can also be used (i.e. the Cranny Road – LP1625, and the Frosses – Drimarone - Ballydevitt road – LP1685 & LP1845) however these diversions are for local light traffic only.

Snow and frost route

Motorists are advised to use Diversion Route 2 via the N56 during periods of snow and frost while the diversion is in place as this route is gritted as part of the Winter Maintenance programme.