Donegal weather: Cloudy start to the day in what will be a dull start to the week

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Donegal is rather cloudy and will have a dull dull start to the week, according to Met Eireann.
There'll be outbreaks of rain at times this morning. There'll be sunny spells too. Temperatures will be between 11 and 13 degrees through the day with light to moderate southeast winds.
Tonight temperatures are expected to between 9 and 11 degrees with light variable winds. It will be rather cloudy dry with patches of drizzle and mist.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Later in the afternoon cloud will thicken in the west of the province as southerly winds freshen, bringing rain. Afternoon temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. the state forecaster says.
