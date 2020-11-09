Donegal GAA club become first in North West to run an Online Bingo

Termon GAA this week have become the first organisation in the North West to launch their new online bingo with top cash prizes on offer.

Club chairman and bingo caller Brian O Treartaigh said: “ It’s great to finally be able to get it up and running. Ever since the lockdown measures came into place which put a stop to our drive-in bingo, we have been trying to find a way to provide bingo to the people of Donegal and further afield whilst still maintaining and upholding current government guidelines.

"This week we have launched our new online bingo for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes on Friday nights”.

Brian Trearty recalled the Friday evening when Termon's drive-in Bingo ceased due to Government regulations. "It was like a bereavement with patrons calling to the Bingo drive-in site for their usual Friday night entertainment only to discover that no Bingo was taking place. The assiduous Bingo committee who all gave of their time freely came up the idea of online Bingo to fill the much much-needed void."

The new online bingo will broadcast live this Friday the 13th at 8pm. Books for one of the most sought-after events can be purchased via the link on the Termon Bingo Facebook page. Single books are €10 and double books €15. Books must be purchased online before 4pm on the Friday and your book will then be emailed out to you.

Upon purchase of your Book details will be sent via email.

Further details can be found on the Termon Bingo Facebook page.